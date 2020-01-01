 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hemp Sampler 1

Hemp Sampler 1

by Silver Rain CBD

Write a review
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Hemp Sampler 1
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Hemp Sampler 1
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Hemp Sampler 1
Silver Rain CBD Cannabis Flower Hemp Sampler 1

$54.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

3 x (1/8 oz) Bubba Kush, Merlot and Red Bordeaux Hemp Sampler 1 quantity Bubba Kush Grown in: Southern Oregon Delta-9 THC: 0.1% Merlot Grown in: Southern Oregon Delta-9 THC: 0.1% Red Bordeaux Grown in: Southern Oregon Delta-9 THC: 0.1%

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Silver Rain CBD Logo
All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.