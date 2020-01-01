 Loading…
Move - Joint Relief Formula

by Silver Rain CBD

Move - Joint Relief Formula

$74.95MSRP

About this product

Size: 2 FL OZ (60 ML) Total CBD Per Bottle: 1200 MG Experience rejuvenating joint relief with a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and all-natural botanical extracts. Our MOVE topical spray is designed to soothe joints and help you achieve more comfortable mobility. This joint relief formula includes a blend of: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Wintergreen Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Lavender Oil Rosemary Oil, and Camphor to stimulate circulation, reduce pain and inflammation Eucalyptus Oil and Menthol to reduce pain and inflammation

About this brand

All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.