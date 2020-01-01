Remedy CBD Tincture 500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$79.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Help your pet experience the benefits of CBD with a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and all-natural botanical extracts. Our Pet Drops tincture is designed to help your furry friend with anxiety, stress, pain, and more. This pet-friendly formula includes a mixture of: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Organic Coconut MCT Oil for enhanced absorption Pepperoni Flavor as a flavor enhancer
Be the first to review this product.