We’re rolling out another awesome promo–this one for you to roll-on and recharge. Our Recharge roll-on serum soothes sore muscles and joint pain, and now comes with an added bonus! For a limited time, each Recharge roll-on order will include two free masks made to N-95 specifications. Filtr is a leading expert in cleanroom science and air filtration technology and a proud manufacturer of 100% USA products. Their top-of-the-line 220 masks will remain sturdy even after multiple uses, keeping you protected from airborne particles for the long run. But that’s not all! On top of receiving two free Hope 220 masks, our promo includes a 20% discount on the Recharge roll-on. That’s right! For only $55.95 you’ll get a full 50 ML of Recharge serum, and two free Hope 220 masks made to N-95 specifications! Order today before this special offer runs out!