 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Relax - Calming Formula

Relax - Calming Formula

by Silver Rain CBD

Write a review
Silver Rain CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Relax - Calming Formula

$89.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Experience increased relaxation and quick anxiety relief with a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and all-natural botanical extracts. Our Relax buccal spray is designed to soothe the nervous system, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase relaxation. This calming formula includes a blend of: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Kava to calm the nervous system and ease anxiety Spearmint Oil as a natural flavor enhancer and breath freshener Luo Han Guo (Monks Fruit) as a natural flavor enhancer, to soothe and soften mouth tissue

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Silver Rain CBD Logo
All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.