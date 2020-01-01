 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Sweet Dreams - Sleep Formula

Sweet Dreams - Sleep Formula

by Silver Rain CBD

Write a review
Silver Rain CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Sweet Dreams - Sleep Formula

$99.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Experience more restful sleep with a blend of full-spectrum hemp extract and all-natural botanical extracts. Our Sweet Dreams tincture is designed to battle insomnia and promote restful sleep without any side effects of drowsiness. This sleep formula includes a mixture of: Full Spectrum Hemp extract Chamomile Extract to ease anxiety and improve sleep quality Lavender Oil to provide calming aromatherapy benefits and ease anxiety Sunflower Lecithin for nervous system support Organic Coconut MCT Oil for enhanced absorption Vanilla Oil as a natural flavor enhancer

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Silver Rain CBD Logo
All Silver-Rain Products are proudly made in the U.S.