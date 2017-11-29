 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Cheesecake CO2 Cartridge .5g

by Silver State Trading

MzKitay

I like the high. I like that I can microdose. But I hate that there is a lot of residue in the cartridge that will just be wasted because the design of the silver stick. I want to smoke all of my purchase not lose some to the burner not being able to reach the oil. So 3 star it is.

Blueberry Cheesecake

With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. Flowers are known to be lime green and dark violet in color with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. 

Silver State Trading is dedicated to providing Nevada with the cleanest and highest quality flower, concentrates and other cannabis products on the market.