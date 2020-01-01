 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Honey Bananas - Jazz Cabbage CO2 Cartridge .5g

by Silver State Trading

Silver State Trading Concentrates Cartridges Honey Bananas - Jazz Cabbage CO2 Cartridge .5g
About this product

Honey Bananas is a soothing and sweet, pure C02 extracted cannabis oil. The oil is uncut, and fully decarboxylated. The cartridge is hygienic stainless steel with an adjustable airflow tip, organic cotton wick and glass casing. Compatible with MOST batteries.

About this strain

Honey Bananas

Honey Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Honey Bananas from Elemental Seeds is a heavy-handed hybrid strain bred from Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo. This cannabis strain earns its name with a resinous coat as sticky as honey and an unmistakable banana aroma. She tends to provide weighty full-body effects coupled with an invigorating buzz of cerebral euphoria.

About this brand

Silver State Trading is dedicated to providing Nevada with the cleanest and highest quality flower, concentrates and other cannabis products on the market.