  5. Sonic Screwdriver CO2 Syringe .5g

Sonic Screwdriver CO2 Syringe .5g

by Silver State Trading

Sonic Screwdriver CO2 Syringe .5g

About this product

Sonic Screwdriver CO2 Syringe .5g by Silver State Trading

About this strain

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver by TGA Subcool Genetics has been dubbed one of the best yielding plants of all time. With parents Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck, Sonic Screwdriver offers stimulating effects with bright, complex terpenes of ripening citrus and forest floor. Trainwreck gives this strain a strong, heady onset that hits right between the eyes, but afterwards settles into the body, exhibiting a comfortable energy throughout. This strain is ideal for overcoming lethargy, curbing minor physical pain, and stimulating the appetite. 

About this brand

Silver State Trading is dedicated to providing Nevada with the cleanest and highest quality flower, concentrates and other cannabis products on the market.