 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangerine Frost

Tangerine Frost

by SILVER STEM

Write a review
SILVER STEM Cannabis Flower Tangerine Frost

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With random forest aromas mixed in with the tart fruit, the smell of this strain is complex and pleasant. Tangerine Frost offers a mid-level cerebral introspection alongside easy body effects. This strain remains functional in small to medium doses, but leans back into deep relaxation with heavy use. Enjoy the pleasant citrus aromas and uplifting and energetic Sativa like highs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SILVER STEM Logo