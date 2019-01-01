About this product
This mild indica is great for those time when you just want kick back and relax. The silvery nugs feature diesel and earthy aromas. You’ll enjoy its heady yet relaxing high. Alien Dawg’s smaller and looser buds are higher than average in THC.
About this strain
Alien Dawg
Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects.