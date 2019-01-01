 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry

by Silverpeak

Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Blueberry

About this product

As a relaxing indica, Blueberry produces a calming head high with a sedating body high. The buds offer a light, fruity and sweet aroma. This strain will relax you without knocking you out. It is great for watching movies, playing video games, or just unwinding with a good book. This strain is known to relieve aches, pains, and inflammation. The bright green buds are a little lower than average in THC but higher than your usual Blueberry.

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.