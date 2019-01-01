About this product
Many enjoy its soothing and relaxed body high with stress-relieving properties. The large dense buds have strong aromas of sweet but lemony apple cider aroma. Cheese Quake has medium THC levels and is great for unwinding after a long day or for a catching a nice after-dinner buzz.
Cheese Quake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.