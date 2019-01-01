 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cheese Quake

by Silverpeak

Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Cheese Quake

About this product

Many enjoy its soothing and relaxed body high with stress-relieving properties. The large dense buds have strong aromas of sweet but lemony apple cider aroma. Cheese Quake has medium THC levels and is great for unwinding after a long day or for a catching a nice after-dinner buzz.

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this brand

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.