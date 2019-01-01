About this product
Chem Dawg is a quintessential hybrid that produces an extremely potent body and head high. The large, dense, bright green nugs are super high in THC and not for beginners. This strain offers a pungent and earthy diesel aroma. You’ll enjoy its intense, upbeat, giggly, buzz. It is great for exercising, afternoon breaks, and commonly used to relax tense muscles after a long day of activity.
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.