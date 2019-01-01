 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chem Dawg #4

by Silverpeak

About this product

Chem Dawg is a quintessential hybrid that produces an extremely potent body and head high. The large, dense, bright green nugs are super high in THC and not for beginners. This strain offers a pungent and earthy diesel aroma. You’ll enjoy its intense, upbeat, giggly, buzz. It is great for exercising, afternoon breaks, and commonly used to relax tense muscles after a long day of activity.

About this brand

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.