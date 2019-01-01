About this product
A sativa with African roots, Dragon produces a happy, bubbly, uplifting high that leaves you clear-headed and focused. These smaller, lighter, bright green flowers have a light citrusy aroma. Dragon is one of the mellower sativas that tapers off smoothly, even after a long day of activity. This strain is perfect for social occasions and great if you need to get things done.
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.