Durban Poison

by Silverpeak

Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Durban Poison
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Durban Poison

About this product

This potent sativa produces a long-lasting high that’s both stimulating and uplifting. The huge, dense buds feature abundant trichomes. You’ll savor its strong citrus and pine aromas. Durban Poison is high in THC with a pinch of CBGa (cannabigerol acid - promotes relaxation), a great companion for enjoying the outdoors and socializing.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.