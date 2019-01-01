About this product
This sativa is perfect for those who find high-THC sativas to be too heady. You’ll enjoy its giggly, chatty high. Its low THC content makes it a great all day smoke! The light, medium-sized buds produce a slightly relaxing body high with a focused head high. This is a nicely blended and colorful sativa hybrid with a sweet, piney, earthy aroma. Great for daytime outdoor activities, Flo makes users feel appreciative of life and happy to get things done.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Flo
This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.