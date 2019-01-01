 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. King Kong

King Kong

by Silverpeak

Write a review
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower King Kong

About this product

This super popular indica-dominant hybrid is extra potent. It produces a full-blown head and body high that melts your stress away. Blissful and euphoric, the high is like floating in a inner tube on the river on a hot summer day. Unique to Silverpeak’s High Valley Farms, this one-hit wonder offers pungent yet sweet and earthy diesel aromas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

King Kong

King Kong

King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong has an uplifting and focused effect enjoyed by indica and sativa lovers alike.

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.