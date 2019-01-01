About this product
This super popular indica-dominant hybrid is extra potent. It produces a full-blown head and body high that melts your stress away. Blissful and euphoric, the high is like floating in a inner tube on the river on a hot summer day. Unique to Silverpeak’s High Valley Farms, this one-hit wonder offers pungent yet sweet and earthy diesel aromas.
About this strain
King Kong
King Kong, mothered by Ed Rosenthal Super Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid with head-to-toe effects as strong as the giant ape himself. These dense conic buds come frosted in crystals and ribboned in hairs despite its short flowering time of only 7 to 8 weeks. King Kong is known to have a pungent sour, skunky smell with long-lasting effects that target pain, nausea, anxiety, and the appetite. King Kong has an uplifting and focused effect enjoyed by indica and sativa lovers alike.