Sour Strawberry

by Silverpeak

Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Sour Strawberry
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Sour Strawberry

This medium-potency hybrid features a very light high that is great for early mornings or to take the edge off and still remain productive. The large, flavorful, silvery nugs have dark amber hairs and sweet and fruity undertones. This appetite-stimulating strain pairs well with cooking an elaborate meal or spending a night on the town.

From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.