Tiger’s Milk is a good, all-around, lower-THC sativa-leaning hybrid that will leave you high yet functional. You’ll enjoy an uplifting, mellow, euphoric high. The large, colorful buds offer a smooth and unique fruity, earthy, diesel aroma. It is a good choice for light consumers looking for everyday use or pain relief. The subtle effects lend to just about any activity, from hiking, to meditation, being creative, or just relaxing. This strain is a favorite of our farm hands.
Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.