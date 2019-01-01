 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tiger's Milk

Tiger's Milk

by Silverpeak

Write a review
Silverpeak Cannabis Flower Tiger's Milk

About this product

Tiger’s Milk is a good, all-around, lower-THC sativa-leaning hybrid that will leave you high yet functional. You’ll enjoy an uplifting, mellow, euphoric high. The large, colorful buds offer a smooth and unique fruity, earthy, diesel aroma. It is a good choice for light consumers looking for everyday use or pain relief. The subtle effects lend to just about any activity, from hiking, to meditation, being creative, or just relaxing. This strain is a favorite of our farm hands.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tiger's Milk

Tiger's Milk

Tiger’s Milk by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice

About this brand

Silverpeak Logo
From seed to sensation, our mission is to provide a quality cannabis experience and to redefine how cannabis is viewed. Our team of experts is dedicated to hand-crafting premium cannabis at our state-of-the-art grow facility in Basalt, Colorado. Our high-quality flower is always hand-cultivated, hand-trimmed, and hand-cured to perfection, and always 100% free of harmful pesticides. You can find our premier flower in our Aspen store and in dispensaries across Colorado.