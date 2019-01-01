About this product

Aromatic Cedar Nothing compares to the subtle wonderful scent of Cedar. This wood is known for being incredibly resistant to aging, and it imbues your herb with a subtle earthy, spicy aroma. This smooth-grained wood is characterized by a reddish-purple hued heartwood as well as streaks of white sapwood, lending it a beautiful warm exterior. Design The SilverStick Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. It has a top and bottom storage compartment for tobacco and storing filters, a slot for a poker, and a chamber that fits either a Large or Slim SilverStick pipe. As an added bonus, lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick. Craftsmanship Handcrafted from sustainably harvested lumber, these dugouts have a food grade safe finish, buttery smooth swivel tops, and soft coil pipe chamber springs. Measurements: 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d *Exotic wood varies in color and grain even within its own species. No two Dugouts are the same. The variations in color and grain make each piece unique and one of a kind, and because they are handmade, each one will have its own nuances. https://thesilverstick.com