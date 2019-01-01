 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  SilverStick Cherry Wood Dugout

SilverStick Cherry Wood Dugout

by SilverStick

Cherry Wood Cherry is a North American hardwood prized for its smooth grains and incredible longevity. The wood even “ripens” with time, aging from a light honey color to a deeper red after being exposed to sunlight over years. Design The SilverStick Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. It has a top and bottom storage compartment for tobacco and storing filters, a slot for a poker, and a chamber that fits either a Large or Slim SilverStick pipe. As an added bonus, lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick. Craftsmanship Handcrafted from sustainably harvested lumber, these dugouts have a food grade safe finish, buttery smooth swivel tops, and soft coil pipe chamber springs. Measurements: 4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d *Exotic wood varies in color and grain even within its own species. No two Dugouts are the same. The variations in color and grain make each piece unique and one of a kind, and because they are handmade, each one will have its own nuances. https://thesilverstick.com

SilverStick strives to offer smoother draw and refined experience for the modern smoker on-the-go. Our pipe is a simple yet innovative one-hitter that uses natural cotton filters to trap tar and block embers without compromising any of the desired effect. It's made in the USA from high-quality materials and will hold up under the most adventurous lifestyle. We also offer a collection of high-quality, handcrafted accessories that are customized for the SilverStick and designed for the most discerning smoker. Whether it’s the compact all-in-one Leather Dugout, or the beautiful wood dugouts, we strive to create products that you'll love to use and be proud to share.