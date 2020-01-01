 Loading…

Indica

9 Pound Hammer Cartridge 0.6g

by Simple Cure Premium Extracts

About this product

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

Strain Specific | Terpene Rich | Zero Additives | Full Spectrum CO2 extracts SimpleCure (Simple Cure Labs TM) sets the standard for quality and consistency in Oklahoma Medical grade Cannabis. Our team of Chemical Engineers, Pharmacist, Legal experts, and experienced Lab Techs are paired with the most sophisticated tools and advanced processes in the industry. Our extraction method is designed to provide a premium product that has the full terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant that it was extracted from. The end result is the closest to smoking flower in a non combustible form. We never cut or thin our extracts with any additives. Pure cannabis extract, all the time. CURRENT PRODCUTS AVAILABLE: -Tanglewood - Indica dominant full spectrum cartridges -Harmony - Sativa dominant full spectrum cartridges