 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Death Star Cartridge 0.6g
Indica

Death Star Cartridge 0.6g

by Simple Cure Premium Extracts

Write a review
Simple Cure Premium Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Death Star Cartridge 0.6g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Death Star

Death Star
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

About this brand

Simple Cure Premium Extracts Logo
Strain Specific | Terpene Rich | Zero Additives | Full Spectrum CO2 extracts SimpleCure (Simple Cure Labs TM) sets the standard for quality and consistency in Oklahoma Medical grade Cannabis. Our team of Chemical Engineers, Pharmacist, Legal experts, and experienced Lab Techs are paired with the most sophisticated tools and advanced processes in the industry. Our extraction method is designed to provide a premium product that has the full terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant that it was extracted from. The end result is the closest to smoking flower in a non combustible form. We never cut or thin our extracts with any additives. Pure cannabis extract, all the time. CURRENT PRODCUTS AVAILABLE: -Tanglewood - Indica dominant full spectrum cartridges -Harmony - Sativa dominant full spectrum cartridges