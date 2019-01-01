 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500mg CBD Pet Tincture (30ml bottle)

by SimpleCBD

$38.00MSRP

500mg CBD Pet Tincture (30 ml) Pure THC-free Isolate delivered in organic MCT coconut oil. (MCT oil aids in rapid absorption of product for maximum effectivity) Designed for the finicky pet, add a few drops to food or water, or dispense directly to your pets mouth. made w all human grade ingredients. Simply pure, Naturally effective.

100% USA grown, THC free, Organic, Cannabidiol products for Humans and their Pets.