500mg CBD Pet Tincture (30 ml) Pure THC-free Isolate delivered in organic MCT coconut oil. (MCT oil aids in rapid absorption of product for maximum effectivity) Designed for the finicky pet, add a few drops to food or water, or dispense directly to your pets mouth. made w all human grade ingredients. Simply pure, Naturally effective.
100% USA grown, THC free, Organic, Cannabidiol products for Humans and their Pets.