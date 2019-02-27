Skylark58 on February 26th, 2019

I’ve always been a fan of Alkame water and a hemp CBD user, so I was tempted to try this lemonade. I have to tell you the flavor is exceptional! Besides tasting amazing on its own, it makes a terrific mixer with vodka. The CBD and the vodka together have a very relaxing effect. I highly recommend it! Nano CBD apparently makes the cannabinoids more bioavailable...got to love that!