  5. Case of 4 Coconut Lemonade

Case of 4 Coconut Lemonade

by SimpleCBD

$22.00MSRP

Simple CBD’s Coconut Lemon Aid is our new line of wellness drinks! With the potent combination of Alkame’s specially formulated oxygenated water, pure natural coconut water, and 25mg of nano emulsified organic hemp cannabidiol. Each of these unique ingredients brings its own set of health benefits, offering increased absorption and maximum results. Wellness has never been so easy or tasted so good!

SimpleCBD

Absolutely delicious and nearly immediate relief with the Micronized Cannabinoids.. Love this beverage..

Skylark58

I’ve always been a fan of Alkame water and a hemp CBD user, so I was tempted to try this lemonade. I have to tell you the flavor is exceptional! Besides tasting amazing on its own, it makes a terrific mixer with vodka. The CBD and the vodka together have a very relaxing effect. I highly recommend it! Nano CBD apparently makes the cannabinoids more bioavailable...got to love that!

100% USA grown, THC free, Organic, Cannabidiol products for Humans and their Pets.