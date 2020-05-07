Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
$75.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. Daytime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Nighttime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. Peppermint Tincture - Infused with fractionated MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts and peppermint extract Experience the wholesome benefits of our hemp CBD oil tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion of MCT oil quickens the absorption and digestion of CBD for faster and more immediate results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD Dosage: 50mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 7th, 2020
Fast delivery. Very effective. Nice taste. Great overall experience
on May 6th, 2020
This has a nice clean taste and it’s very fast acting and effective. I definitely would recommend trying it
on May 5th, 2020
Fast acting and great tasting. Nothing else to say!