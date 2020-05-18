Kaviar Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$31.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$75.00MSRP
🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 1500MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.
on May 18th, 2020
Fast delivery on this cbd oil. It’s super strong too
on May 16th, 2020
This came really quick and it’s a very nice cbd oil blend
on May 12th, 2020
I really this cbd oil. It really pepes me up quick