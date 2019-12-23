 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Live Resin CBD Concentrate Cured With Terps - 1 Gram

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.013
$40.00 MSRP

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested and flash-frozen cannabis plants, it's then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. It can be used to treat a wide array of ailments such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, and lack of appetite. ● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile ● Single-origin cannabis-derived cold-pressed terpenes ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Contains <0.3mg THC ● Legal in all 50 States Use: CBD wax is great for vape pens or dab rigs. Available in five varieties: Cookies, Critical Kush, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and OG Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Dabbygabby710

The zkittlez is soooo tasty. I gotta try some others now. I love the little boxes too. Sooo cute!

Ladypriscilla

I hadn't tried wax before, only flower. This stuff is really strong, but isn't too harsh. Very nice aroma as well

BrownieGirl98

The boxes and glass jars are awesome, then you open it up and there is a great smell from the wax itself. It hits smooth and tastes great. Really great wax!

About this strain

Animal Cookies

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

Simply Crafted CBD

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders