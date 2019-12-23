Dabbygabby710
on December 23rd, 2019
The zkittlez is soooo tasty. I gotta try some others now. I love the little boxes too. Sooo cute!
Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested and flash-frozen cannabis plants, it's then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. It can be used to treat a wide array of ailments such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, and lack of appetite. ● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile ● Single-origin cannabis-derived cold-pressed terpenes ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Contains <0.3mg THC ● Legal in all 50 States Use: CBD wax is great for vape pens or dab rigs. Available in five varieties: Cookies, Critical Kush, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and OG Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 15th, 2019
I hadn’t tried wax before, only flower. This stuff is really strong, but isn’t too harsh. Very nice aroma as well
The boxes and glass jars are awesome, then you open it up and there is a great smell from the wax itself. It hits smooth and tastes great. Really great wax!
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.