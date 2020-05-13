Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$20.00MSRP
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain for instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Infused with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. - No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol - Non-greasy and lightweight - Contains 150mg pure CBD Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 13th, 2020
A very nice little salve