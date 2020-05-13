 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
150mg CBD Organic Hemp Salve with Lavender & Rosemary

by Simply Crafted

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD salve targets joint and muscle pain for instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Infused with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. - No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol - Non-greasy and lightweight - Contains 150mg pure CBD Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

FaithHealsAll

A very nice little salve

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US