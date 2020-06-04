Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This organic hemp oil includes 3000MG of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure peppermint extract. For best results, hold under tongue for 60-90 seconds. 30 servings (100MG CBD per 1mL dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on June 4th, 2020
Pretty quick delivery and a great working cbd oil 👍
on June 3rd, 2020
Such a great tincture! It works great and has a nice clean flavor
on May 25th, 2020
I’m really happy with this cbd oil. It works really well and has a nice pleasant flavor