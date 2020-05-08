Kaviar Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$31.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
$125.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. Daytime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Nighttime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. Peppermint Tincture - Infused with fractionated MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts and peppermint extract Experience the wholesome benefits of our hemp CBD oil tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion of MCT oil quickens the absorption and digestion of CBD for faster and more immediate results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD Dosage: 50mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 8th, 2020
Nice strong tinctures for sure
on May 6th, 2020
Got a day and night and love em both. Great cbd oils
on May 4th, 2020
This peppermint oil is no joke ! Hits me right away and lasts a good few hours. I really like the taste of it as well