3000mg CBD Oil - Daytime, Nighttime and Peppermint Blends

by Simply Crafted

by Simply Crafted

5.06
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. Daytime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Nighttime Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. Peppermint Tincture - Infused with fractionated MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts and peppermint extract Experience the wholesome benefits of our hemp CBD oil tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion of MCT oil quickens the absorption and digestion of CBD for faster and more immediate results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. ● Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD Dosage: 50mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

PushaQ

Nice strong tinctures for sure

SidarthaQ

Got a day and night and love em both. Great cbd oils

AtlasKneels

This peppermint oil is no joke ! Hits me right away and lasts a good few hours. I really like the taste of it as well

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US