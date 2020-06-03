Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
by The Feel Collection
1 piece
$42.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pure, potent and organic. This organic tincture includes 3000mg of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts, with pure vanilla extract. Quick absorption and easily digested Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers 100% Organic 30 servings (100MG CBD per 1ml dose). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on June 3rd, 2020
The vanilla flavor is great and works very well
on May 19th, 2020
Wow this is a really great blend. Very calming
on May 17th, 2020
I’m actually blown away by this cbd tincture. It’s perfect IMO