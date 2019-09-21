Hannahbanana91
on September 21st, 2019
Simply Delicious!
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Combining premium CBD extracts with natural flavors and sweeteners, our vegan gummies are both tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them great for stress relief, coping with anxiety, and getting better sleep. With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD with the full cannabinoid profile. - 10mg CBD per gummy - Convenient resealable bag - Vegan Safe and GMO-free - No chemicals and solvent-free - Effective and Discreet Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA
on September 21st, 2019
on September 18th, 2019
I use these throughout the day and they really help with my anxiety
on September 1st, 2019
Awesome product