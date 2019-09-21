 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Simply Crafted Gummies - 100mg CBD

by Simply Crafted CBD

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Combining premium CBD extracts with natural flavors and sweeteners, our vegan gummies are both tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 10mg full-spectrum CBD, making them great for stress relief, coping with anxiety, and getting better sleep. With less than 0.3% THC, our gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of CBD with the full cannabinoid profile. - 10mg CBD per gummy - Convenient resealable bag - Vegan Safe and GMO-free - No chemicals and solvent-free - Effective and Discreet Lab Tested | 100% Organic | Made in the USA

6 customer reviews

Greenerside87

I use these throughout the day and they really help with my anxiety

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders