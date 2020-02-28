 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen

Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.066
Simply Crafted CBD Vaping Vape Pens Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen
Simply Crafted CBD Vaping Vape Pens Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen
Simply Crafted CBD Vaping Vape Pens Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen
Simply Crafted CBD Vaping Vape Pens Habit Crafted CBD Disposable Vape Pen

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free 🌱All Natural 🕑Timed Dosing System Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed. Containing 0% THC, our vape pens still provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD. The disposable pens are available in 6 flavors: Orange Vanilla, Cherry Lime, Wild Berry, Tropicana, Banana and Honeydew. ● Quicker absorption and effects than consumables ● Over 200mg of CBD per pen/unit ● Consistent flow rate ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 0% THC Net Weight 500mg

66 customer reviews

Show all
5.066

write a review

MorJustice

Great vape pens. Super easy to use and taste awesome !

JoshButler76

Fast delivery and very nice vape pen. Thanks !

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders