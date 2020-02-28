MorJustice
on February 28th, 2020
Great vape pens. Super easy to use and taste awesome !
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free 🌱All Natural 🕑Timed Dosing System Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed. Containing 0% THC, our vape pens still provide 250mg of pure full-spectrum CBD. The disposable pens are available in 6 flavors: Orange Vanilla, Cherry Lime, Wild Berry, Tropicana, Banana and Honeydew. ● Quicker absorption and effects than consumables ● Over 200mg of CBD per pen/unit ● Consistent flow rate ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 0% THC Net Weight 500mg
on February 28th, 2020
on February 26th, 2020
Dank little vape pen for sure 👍
on February 24th, 2020
Fast delivery and very nice vape pen. Thanks !