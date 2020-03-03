 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy

Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.046
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD + Warming Therapy

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our Active Relief Gel combines the painkilling properties of cannabinoids with the warming power of camphor and chili powder. These all natural botanicals penetrate deep within the tissue to provide instant relief from pain related to arthritis, inflammation, and other ailments. Also aids in repairing and healing bruises, sprains and promotes flexibility and mobility. ● Non-greasy and lightweight ● Easy to use pump-bottle ● Contains 500mg of pure CBD ● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, waxes, artificial colors, and alcohol ● Vegan and cruelty-free Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage firmly. It causes a slight tingling sensation and long-lasting relief. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

46 customer reviews

Show all
5.046

write a review

Higherself420

Great lotion. Works instantly and lasts forever. I love it!!

Mirandaaaa

Works amazingly well. Definitely worth the money!

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders