Higherself420
on March 3rd, 2020
Great lotion. Works instantly and lasts forever. I love it!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our Active Relief Gel combines the painkilling properties of cannabinoids with the warming power of camphor and chili powder. These all natural botanicals penetrate deep within the tissue to provide instant relief from pain related to arthritis, inflammation, and other ailments. Also aids in repairing and healing bruises, sprains and promotes flexibility and mobility. ● Non-greasy and lightweight ● Easy to use pump-bottle ● Contains 500mg of pure CBD ● All-natural formula - Free from parabens, phthalates, waxes, artificial colors, and alcohol ● Vegan and cruelty-free Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage firmly. It causes a slight tingling sensation and long-lasting relief. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on March 3rd, 2020
Great lotion. Works instantly and lasts forever. I love it!!
on February 29th, 2020
Works amazingly well. Definitely worth the money!
on February 27th, 2020
I love the warming sensation!