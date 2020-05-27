SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The most awarded and flavorful concentrate vape pen ever, now even more improved. The Plus mouthpiece combines a loading tool, splash guard, and carb cap all in one! The dart can be easily extended by pressing down on the silicone top, allowing you to scoop concentrates with ease. If you have high quality concentrates, there’s no better mobile consumption method. The Plus innovates a pressure-sealed bowl, which evenly heats your oil instead of scorching it with coils, providing the purest flavor. A puffco exclusive innovation: a 12 second continuous heat mode by double tapping the button, instead of having to hold it. This gives you a full medicated dose or lets you share with friends Features Coil-less ceramic bowl Built in extendable loading tool Built in carb cap 3 heat settings Sesh-mode functionality Fast charging / long battery life Precision machined alloy housing Fingerprint resistant coating "Sesh-Mode" allows for 12 seconds of continuous heating Includes 1 x Puffco Plus Device 4 x Cleaning Swabs 1 x USB Super Charger
on May 27th, 2020
Love this Puffco plus. Hits so smooth!
on May 19th, 2020
Great dab pen for sure
on May 18th, 2020
Fast delivery on this awesome pen