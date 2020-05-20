Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our CBD cartridge contains full spectrum CBD that provides instant soothing and calming affects. The high purity and cold-pressed terpenes offer a subtle cannabis flavor. With 0% THC, the cartridge is ideal for micro-dose servings using any standard vape battery. Its ease of use and instant affects makes it the perfect solution to reduce stress, anxiety, and to relax and unwind. ● Quicker absorption and effects than edibles ● NO GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● 100% Natural ● 0% THC In addition to our pure CBD cartridge, we also have cartridges available infused with 3% of the following cannabis terpenes: Ancient Lime: DAYTIME - features vibrant, sweet and citrus notes combined with uplifting properties to deliver a sativa-like, energizing effect. Cookies: ANYTIME - features sweet, chocolate and earth notes combined with focusing properties to deliver a hybrid-like, euphoric effect. OG Kush: ANYTIME - features skunky, citrus notes combined with soothing properties for a hybrid-like euphoric effect Critical Kush: NIGHTTIME - features earthy, woody and flowery notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Zkittlez: NIGHTTIME - features fruity, berry and grape notes combined with calming properties to deliver an indica-like, relaxing effect. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 20th, 2020
Quick delivery and helpful staff. The carts is great too
on May 19th, 2020
This is definitely one of the best carts I’ve tried. The taste is very clean but dank and it hits very well.
on May 17th, 2020
This dissilate is really high quality I like the terps in there too great addition
Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.