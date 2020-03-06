BradLewis
on March 6th, 2020
Good oil for a good price
$35.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Experience the wholesome benefits of our all natural CBD tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion with MCT oil quickens the absorption of CBD for faster results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in ketosis and muscle recovery ● Helps in weight loss ● Free from pesticides, solvents and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 10mg per serving Can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on February 28th, 2020
Very nice cbd tincture with a nice price tag too 👍👍
on February 23rd, 2020
I’m super glad I found this tincture. It works great with no real aftertaste. I simply love it!