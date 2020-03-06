 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
300mg CBD Tincture Infused With Organic MCT Oil 🥥

by Simply Crafted CBD

Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 300mg CBD Tincture Infused With Organic MCT Oil 🥥
$35.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Experience the wholesome benefits of our all natural CBD tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion with MCT oil quickens the absorption of CBD for faster results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. ● Improves glucose absorption and brain function ● Aids in ketosis and muscle recovery ● Helps in weight loss ● Free from pesticides, solvents and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 10mg per serving Can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

82 customer reviews

Friday_vibes

Very nice cbd tincture with a nice price tag too 👍👍

SunnyBrahman

I’m super glad I found this tincture. It works great with no real aftertaste. I simply love it!

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders