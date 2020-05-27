About this product

Gold CBD oil is for ideal those looking for the highest concentration of hemp extract available with little interest in the other components of the plant. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed for purchase. The Gold CBD concentrate works fast and can begin making its impact within 10-20 minutes. How to Use Gold CBD Concentrate The Gold oil is packaged in an easy-to-use oral syringe. Simply dispense the oil on your finger or a spoon and place it under your tongue. It is also possible to dispense directly under your tongue. Allow the oil to absorb into your body by keeping the oil under your tongue for at least 90 seconds, and then swallow whatever is left over. Remember, the longer it stays under your tongue, the more you will absorb. Dabbing CBD Concentrate A less common way to take our CBD concentrate is to take it as a dab. Dabbing is the process of heating a small amount of concentrate wax by applying it to a heated coil of a dabbing pen or rig. The heat vaporizes the oil, allowing it to be inhaled. This guarantees immediate absorption. Note: you will need a dabbing pen or rig; pen not included.