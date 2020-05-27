 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
by Simply Crafted

Gold CBD oil is for ideal those looking for the highest concentration of hemp extract available with little interest in the other components of the plant. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed for purchase. The Gold CBD concentrate works fast and can begin making its impact within 10-20 minutes. How to Use Gold CBD Concentrate The Gold oil is packaged in an easy-to-use oral syringe. Simply dispense the oil on your finger or a spoon and place it under your tongue. It is also possible to dispense directly under your tongue. Allow the oil to absorb into your body by keeping the oil under your tongue for at least 90 seconds, and then swallow whatever is left over. Remember, the longer it stays under your tongue, the more you will absorb. Dabbing CBD Concentrate A less common way to take our CBD concentrate is to take it as a dab. Dabbing is the process of heating a small amount of concentrate wax by applying it to a heated coil of a dabbing pen or rig. The heat vaporizes the oil, allowing it to be inhaled. This guarantees immediate absorption. Note: you will need a dabbing pen or rig; pen not included.

HTZ901739

I love all the different ways you can take this. I personally just like taking little dabs and eating it, but I’m excited to try vaping it. It has a very dank taste and smell

Cassie66

Very interesting earthy taste to this. It’s really potent too. Definitely worth checking out imo

LizCore

I love how little of this I need. It only takes a little dab and I’m set. So awesome!!

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US