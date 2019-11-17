 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. CBD Isolate Water-Soluble Powder - 1 Gram

CBD Isolate Water-Soluble Powder - 1 Gram

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Simply Crafted CBD Edibles Cooking CBD Isolate Water-Soluble Powder - 1 Gram
Simply Crafted CBD Edibles Cooking CBD Isolate Water-Soluble Powder - 1 Gram

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Mucous membranes in your mouth will absorb the CBD compounds and deliver them directly to your bloodstream where they can get to work by interacting with cannabinoid receptors. - 99.9% Pure co2 Extracted Full Spectrum CBD - 1 Gram - Lab Tested, Pesticide Free - Free of Heavy Metals - Countless Ways To Consume It! With no taste or odor, CBD isolate blends into coconut, palm, and avocado oils. Once your oil of choice has been infused with CBD, you can - Add it to your morning coffee or post-training smoothie - Stir it into your pre-workout, or oatmeal - Massage it into your sore muscles Or Alternatively: - Infuse into oils for vaping - Sprinkle on a salad - Place under tongue and let dissolve CBD has a boiling point of about 160-180°C (320-356°F). Cooking at any temperature higher than boiling point might degrade potency. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

AshyCurtis78

The best thing about this is how versatile it is. You can literally do anything with it. I’ve been putting it in with my protein shake lately and really like how just a little hot goes such a long ways

Robyn_hood99

This cbd isolate goes great in a smoothie. I’ve been adding it to my post workout shake and I can’t taste a thing

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping