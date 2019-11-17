AshyCurtis78
on November 17th, 2019
The best thing about this is how versatile it is. You can literally do anything with it. I’ve been putting it in with my protein shake lately and really like how just a little hot goes such a long ways
Mucous membranes in your mouth will absorb the CBD compounds and deliver them directly to your bloodstream where they can get to work by interacting with cannabinoid receptors. - 99.9% Pure co2 Extracted Full Spectrum CBD - 1 Gram - Lab Tested, Pesticide Free - Free of Heavy Metals - Countless Ways To Consume It! With no taste or odor, CBD isolate blends into coconut, palm, and avocado oils. Once your oil of choice has been infused with CBD, you can - Add it to your morning coffee or post-training smoothie - Stir it into your pre-workout, or oatmeal - Massage it into your sore muscles Or Alternatively: - Infuse into oils for vaping - Sprinkle on a salad - Place under tongue and let dissolve CBD has a boiling point of about 160-180°C (320-356°F). Cooking at any temperature higher than boiling point might degrade potency. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 7th, 2019
Great stuff!
on November 2nd, 2019
This cbd isolate goes great in a smoothie. I’ve been adding it to my post workout shake and I can’t taste a thing