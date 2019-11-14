 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Transdermal patches
  5. CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose

CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Simply Crafted CBD Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose
Simply Crafted CBD Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose
Simply Crafted CBD Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose
Simply Crafted CBD Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Topical Patch - 12 Hour / 40mg Dose

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Simply stick this CBD patch on a clean area of your skin and experience 12 hours or more of all natural relief. Perfect for on-the-go extended and discreet pain and anxiety relief. Delivers 40mg full spectrum CBD and other naturally soothing extracts. You can remove the patch at anytime, but we recommend keeping it on at least 12 hours to enjoy the full benefits of the CBD. Some experience benefits for up to 24 hours. Ingredients: Acrylic Adhesive, Industrial Hemp Oil, A Proprietary Blend of Several Botanical Extracts that Include: Griffonia Seed Extract, Gymnema Sylvestre Extract, Paullina Cupana Extract, Scutellaria Lateriflora Extract, Piper Nigrum Extract, and Piper Longum Extract Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CarolynReyes

I used this for a good 14 hours before it seemed to stop working. Great pain relief patch!

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping