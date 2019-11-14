CarolynReyes
on November 14th, 2019
I used this for a good 14 hours before it seemed to stop working. Great pain relief patch!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Simply stick this CBD patch on a clean area of your skin and experience 12 hours or more of all natural relief. Perfect for on-the-go extended and discreet pain and anxiety relief. Delivers 40mg full spectrum CBD and other naturally soothing extracts. You can remove the patch at anytime, but we recommend keeping it on at least 12 hours to enjoy the full benefits of the CBD. Some experience benefits for up to 24 hours. Ingredients: Acrylic Adhesive, Industrial Hemp Oil, A Proprietary Blend of Several Botanical Extracts that Include: Griffonia Seed Extract, Gymnema Sylvestre Extract, Paullina Cupana Extract, Scutellaria Lateriflora Extract, Piper Nigrum Extract, and Piper Longum Extract Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 14th, 2019
I used this for a good 14 hours before it seemed to stop working. Great pain relief patch!