Small Holder
by Marley Natural
Tall and slender, the HiLine glass collection is the ideal cannabis jar. The first child-resistant glass jar collection designed for cannabis, the HiLine collection has a patented design, is equipped with 4.5 millimeter thick glass, and is engineered to withstand wear and tear. The high-quality glass and threaded caps are fully customizable; available in a variety of custom colors, finishes, and sizes. The HiLine collection has everything you’d expect from an elite marijuana jar: airtight, smell-proof, and water-resistant to maintain product freshness and integrity. The HiLine glass jars are ASTM/CSPC child-resistant compliant and FDA food-safe.
