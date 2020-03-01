 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chromium Crusher Vortex 4 Part Grinder - 2.5 Inches

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.08
For over 10 years, the Chromium Crusher grinder has consistently been the most affordable premium grinder on the market. Chromium Crusher grinders have earned its widespread recognition through their superior design and reliable construction. The Chromium Crusher is the only grinder in its class that offers its customers both materials in heavy duty zinc and precisely surfaced CNC aluminum. Unlike other over-priced, sub-standard grinders on the market, the Chromium Crusher manufacturing process ensures that their grinders are made from stronger and more durable materials than their competition. Chromium Crusher grinders are one the most economical, long lasting grinder you will ever own. Features 2.5” Diameter x 1.75” Height Heavy duty and durable zinc alloy construction Plastic ring included designed to for an easy and fast grinding experience Pollen Scraper Included 4 piece, 3 chamber design Mesh screen for fine pollen filtering

Mermaid.mama

Great grinder. I love the way the top curves down to make a nice dish for my flower!

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders