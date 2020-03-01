FargoForever
on March 1st, 2020
I really like this grinder
$20.00MSRP
For over 10 years, the Chromium Crusher grinder has consistently been the most affordable premium grinder on the market. Chromium Crusher grinders have earned its widespread recognition through their superior design and reliable construction. The Chromium Crusher is the only grinder in its class that offers its customers both materials in heavy duty zinc and precisely surfaced CNC aluminum. Unlike other over-priced, sub-standard grinders on the market, the Chromium Crusher manufacturing process ensures that their grinders are made from stronger and more durable materials than their competition. Chromium Crusher grinders are one the most economical, long lasting grinder you will ever own. Features 2.5” Diameter x 1.75” Height Heavy duty and durable zinc alloy construction Plastic ring included designed to for an easy and fast grinding experience Pollen Scraper Included 4 piece, 3 chamber design Mesh screen for fine pollen filtering
on February 21st, 2020
I love this grinder!
on February 20th, 2020
Great grinder. I love the way the top curves down to make a nice dish for my flower!