Day & Night 1500mg Tinctures (2 Count)

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.07
$120.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our Day and Night CBD Tinctures are highly potent and created with your specific needs in mind. The day tincture is formulated for increased focus, productivity, and energy, while the night tincture readies you for relaxation, de-stressing, and deeper slumber. Combine the two in your daily routine to experience the maximum all natural benefits. Infused with MCT oil and a mixture of essential oils known to provide complimentary benefits. - Quick absorption and easily digested = Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping = Aids in weight loss and ketosis = Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers = Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD (2 count) Dosage: 1ml = 50mg Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

7 customer reviews

5.07

Friday_vibes

Great tinctures and good deal on em too!!

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders