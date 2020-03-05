RemiRodriguez
on March 5th, 2020
Awesome set of tinctures!
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Our Day and Night CBD Tinctures are highly potent and created with your specific needs in mind. The day tincture is formulated for increased focus, productivity, and energy, while the night tincture readies you for relaxation, de-stressing, and deeper slumber. Combine the two in your daily routine to experience the maximum all natural benefits. Infused with MCT oil and a mixture of essential oils known to provide complimentary benefits. - Quick absorption and easily digested = Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping = Aids in weight loss and ketosis = Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers = Each bottle contains 1500mg of CBD (2 count) Dosage: 1ml = 50mg Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 28th, 2020
Great tinctures and good deal on em too!!
on February 24th, 2020
Love them both. Thanks !!