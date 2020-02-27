 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Daytime 1500mg CBD Tincture

Daytime 1500mg CBD Tincture

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Simply Crafted CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Daytime 1500mg CBD Tincture
Simply Crafted CBD Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Daytime 1500mg CBD Tincture

$75.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our DayTime CBD Tincture is a great way to start your day. This all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. Add a drop to your morning smoothies or hot beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress relief, mood stabilization, and overall health improvement - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: 1ml = 50mg Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Sara.Maddox

This works very really good. I’ve been putting it in my smoothie in the morning for an extra boost. I really like it!

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders