Sara.Maddox
on February 27th, 2020
This works very really good. I’ve been putting it in my smoothie in the morning for an extra boost. I really like it!
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our DayTime CBD Tincture is a great way to start your day. This all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. Add a drop to your morning smoothies or hot beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress relief, mood stabilization, and overall health improvement - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: 1ml = 50mg Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 27th, 2020
on February 25th, 2020
Awesome cbd oil
on February 24th, 2020
I Looooooove this tincture 😍😍