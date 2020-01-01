 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Services
  4. Wholesale & distribution
  5. Eyce Mini-Beaker (Pack of 6)

Eyce Mini-Beaker (Pack of 6)

by Simply Crafted

Write a review
Simply Crafted Services Wholesale & Distribution Eyce Mini-Beaker (Pack of 6)

$180.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

At just 7.25-inches tall, the Eyce Mini Beaker is forged from platinum-cured silicone and provides a comfortable grip for on-the-go use. The downstem features multi-percolating filtration to deliver exceptionally smooth draws. Eyce gave the Mini Beaker an ergonomic grip to ensure safe passes during sessions. The Mini Beaker is equipped with a 14-millimeter borosilicate glass bowl that’s heat resistant and provides pure, untainted flavor. This beaker sports a convenient stash jar and an included steel multi-tool that attaches to the side of the base.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US