 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Flytlab Ctrl Vape Battery

Flytlab Ctrl Vape Battery

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Simply Crafted Vaping Batteries & Power Flytlab Ctrl Vape Battery

$80.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Designed in the USA, the FLYTLAB Ctrl. delivers ultra discreet vaping sessions in a sleek, pocket-sized design. Any cartridge with a diameter of 11 millimeters or less will work with the Ctrl. vaporizer. Simply drop your cartridge into the concealed, spring-loaded chamber; the chamber also protects your cartridge from damage and sunlight exposure—preserving both flavor and potency. This breath-activated vaporizer enables you to explore a variety of flavor profiles with four voltage settings: 3.4, 3.6, 3.8, and 4.0 volts. The high-capacity 400mAh battery takes 60 minutes to fully charge; gently tap the bottom of the device on any surface and the LED indicator will display battery life. Sleek, Pocket-Sized Design Concealed, Spring-Loaded Chamber Compatible With 11 mm Diameter Cartridges Breath Activated 4 Voltage Settings 400mAh Battery 60-Minute Charge Time Designed In The USA

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Sum17yung

I was tired of buying cheap batteries, so I got this one hoping it would last. It’s been about a year now and it’s still holds a charge. It’s definitely a greatlittle battery

123heartless

Super discrete

Jimbarry81

Fits in my palm and pocket really nice and hits good

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US