Advertise on Leafly
  5. 🌿Simple CBD Anti-Aging Serum

🌿Simple CBD Anti-Aging Serum

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.021
$25.00MSRP

About this product

This simple facial serum contains 150mg CBD, organic coconut oil infused with elderflower, and other essential oils. These all natural organic ingredients are the perfect blend to keep skin moisturized and wrinkle-free. - Safe for all skin types - Free from parabens, alcohol and sulfates - 100% Organic and Natural Ingredients - Cruelty-free and Vegan-safe Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil infused with Elderflower, Organic Almond Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Pure CBD Extract, Hemp Seed Oil from Cannabis Sativa. Use morning and night after cleansing face for best results. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

21 customer reviews

5.021

EvaYang

This is a really great serum. It has a nice light, clean feel to it and makes my skin really shine

Ganjagranny66

I looove the way this makes my skin glow!

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders