Cali_Bound
on February 23rd, 2020
I really love this cbd serum
This simple facial serum contains 150mg CBD, organic coconut oil infused with elderflower, and other essential oils. These all natural organic ingredients are the perfect blend to keep skin moisturized and wrinkle-free. - Safe for all skin types - Free from parabens, alcohol and sulfates - 100% Organic and Natural Ingredients - Cruelty-free and Vegan-safe Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil infused with Elderflower, Organic Almond Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Pure CBD Extract, Hemp Seed Oil from Cannabis Sativa. Use morning and night after cleansing face for best results. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 8th, 2020
This is a really great serum. It has a nice light, clean feel to it and makes my skin really shine
on January 18th, 2020
I looove the way this makes my skin glow!