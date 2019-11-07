Gregmeyers67
on November 7th, 2019
Great little gift set
$90.00MSRP
Buy our Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD and our All Natural Tincture infused with 300mg CBD and receive a free tin of 200mg CBD Simply Crafted Mints Free! SUPER PREMIUM CBD TINCTURE: Derived from the finest organically cultivated California Hemp and produced with the highest quality standards - This ZERO THC formula means you can enjoy it without worries. Extra Strength 500mg CBD Lotion is perfect for pain relief and sore muscles. This dry skin lotion delivers intense moisture, nourishment, antioxidants, and nutrients at the cellular level! Skin is left SILKY SMOOTH and moisturized ALL DAY, without feeling greasy! Great for extra dry skin! All Natural Premium CBD & GABA Mints Perfect for Staying Fresh and Relaxed These sugar-free peppermint breath mints help ensure the freshest of breath! Keto & low carb friendly mints in a super rad reusable tin. These 200mg CBD & GABA mints are a perfect combination for fast-acting anxiety relief.
