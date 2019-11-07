 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture

The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Simply Crafted CBD Other Miscellaneous The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture
Simply Crafted CBD Other Miscellaneous The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture
Simply Crafted CBD Other Miscellaneous The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture
Simply Crafted CBD Other Miscellaneous The Perfect Trio - Free CBD Mints with purchase of Lotion And Tincture

$90.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Buy our Active Relief Gel with 500mg CBD and our All Natural Tincture infused with 300mg CBD and receive a free tin of 200mg CBD Simply Crafted Mints Free! SUPER PREMIUM CBD TINCTURE: Derived from the finest organically cultivated California Hemp and produced with the highest quality standards - This ZERO THC formula means you can enjoy it without worries. Extra Strength 500mg CBD Lotion is perfect for pain relief and sore muscles. This dry skin lotion delivers intense moisture, nourishment, antioxidants, and nutrients at the cellular level! Skin is left SILKY SMOOTH and moisturized ALL DAY, without feeling greasy! Great for extra dry skin! All Natural Premium CBD & GABA Mints Perfect for Staying Fresh and Relaxed These sugar-free peppermint breath mints help ensure the freshest of breath! Keto & low carb friendly mints in a super rad reusable tin. These 200mg CBD & GABA mints are a perfect combination for fast-acting anxiety relief.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping